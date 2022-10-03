Kanye West Declares “White Lives Matter” & Divides The Net

Kanye West stirred up more controversy by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.
‘Ye debuted the outfit at his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). Photos of Kanye West in the “White Lives Matter” shirt surfaced online, sparking heated debates on social media.
Right-wing pundit Candace Owens, who ‘Ye praised in the past, also wore the “White Lives Matter” shirt. She posed with Kanye West, sharing a photo of the two on her Twitter account.
“White Lives Matter” became a racist slogan used in response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Boosie Badazz was among the many people outraged by Kanye West’s use of the phrase.
“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S### ON!” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “U GIVES NO F#### ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘N####.’”
‘Ye’s latest stunt reignited discussions about some of his most infamous antics. He previously supported Donald Trump and made outrageous comments about slavery being a “choice.”
Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt faced plenty of criticism, but he still had people defending him on social media.
Check out a sample of the reactions below.