Kanye West Declares “White Lives Matter” & Divides The Net

Kanye West posed with Candace Owens in a “White Lives Matter” outfit, which he unveiled at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West stirred up more controversy by wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt.

‘Ye debuted the outfit at his Yeezy Season 9 show at Paris Fashion Week on Monday (October 3). Photos of Kanye West in the “White Lives Matter” shirt surfaced online, sparking heated debates on social media.

Right-wing pundit Candace Owens, who ‘Ye praised in the past, also wore the “White Lives Matter” shirt. She posed with Kanye West, sharing a photo of the two on her Twitter account.

“White Lives Matter” became a racist slogan used in response to the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Boosie Badazz was among the many people outraged by Kanye West’s use of the phrase.

“@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S### ON!” Boosie wrote on Twitter. “U GIVES NO F#### ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN. N U SAY BUSH DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY ‘N####.’”

‘Ye’s latest stunt reignited discussions about some of his most infamous antics. He previously supported Donald Trump and made outrageous comments about slavery being a “choice.”

Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” shirt faced plenty of criticism, but he still had people defending him on social media.

Check out a sample of the reactions below.

Kanye West decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt is disgusting, dangerous, and irresponsible. Some of y’all will rush to defend him. You should ask yourselves why… pic.twitter.com/YT4a6c9tKI — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) October 3, 2022

So many folks are trying to excuse Kanye wearing a white lives matter t-shirt as just a troll move or marketing. Maybe it is. But it’s a dangerously dumb message to send for someone with his massive platform. I been off dude. But y’all go ahead labeling his foolishness as genius. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 3, 2022

Kanye West was on instagram not too long ago talking about the Kardashians we’re corrupting his BLACK children… just to be wearing a White Lives Matter shirt pic.twitter.com/mesEFeDteG — vivi🔪 (@08_____02) October 3, 2022

Kanye made a "White Lives Matter" shirt and people are TRIGGERED.



Guess what????



ALL. LIVES. MATTER. — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) October 3, 2022

Kanye West wore a WHITE LIVES MATTER shirt.



He is correct. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/pmzXGWPLB5 — ᚲᛟᛗᚠᛁ👻 (@AhComfy) October 3, 2022

Kanye: *supports Trump*



Kanye stans: don’t worry guys he’s just trolling hard lmao



Kanye: *wears white lives matter shirt*



Kanye stans: lmao you guys fell for it, classic Kanye troll move



Kanye: *beats someone to death in a Wal Mart*



Kanye stans: omg guys he was trolling — autumn (@autumn_breezy13) October 3, 2022

Y’all gotta let Kanye go because he been let go of us. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) October 3, 2022