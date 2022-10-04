Jaden Smith Reacts To Kanye West Wearing A “White Lives Matter” Shirt

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The “Icon” rapper has a few words for his musical inspiration.

Kanye “Ye” West’s name became Twitter’s #1 trending topic on Monday. The rapper-turned-designer sparked a lot of negative reactions, including a critical response from Jaden Smith, after Ye was seen wearing a controversial outfit.

While debuting his Yeezy Season 9 collection at Paris Fashion Week, Kanye West decided to show up to the event wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the words “White Lives Matter” on the back.

Additionally, a photograph of Ye with right-wing commentator Candace Owens spread across the internet. Owens, the woman who infamously declared white supremacy ideology is not a serious issue in America, was also wearing a matching “White Lives Matter” shirt.

Many social media users blasted Kanye West for what they saw as perpetuating white nationalism again. West faced those same accusations in 2018 when he suggested that Black people chose to be slaves in the United States.

Kanye wearing matching White Lives Matter shirts with Candace Owens



This picture is insane ☠️ pic.twitter.com/hJG0xtFmXA — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 3, 2022

Jaden Smith Lets The World Know He Does Not Support Ye’s Latest Stunt

Rapper/actor Jaden Smith was one of the people to call out Ye for his latest racially sensitive antics. According to unconfirmed reports, Smith was in attendance at the Yeezy fashion show.

Around 1:35 ET, Jaden Smith began sharing his thoughts on the “White Lives Matter” fiasco. The 24-year-old “Icon” performer took to Twitter to make it clear he does not stand with West on his latest social commentary.

“I Had To Dip Lol… True Leaders Lead… I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out… Black Lives Matter… We Demand A More Progressive Future,” tweeted Jaden Smith.

Previously, Jaden expressed his support for Kanye West. The son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith named Ye as one of his musical inspirations. He even attended West and Kim Kardashian’s 2014 wedding in Italy.

Louisiana-bred rapper Boosie Badazz and media personality Van Lathan slammed Kanye West for his “White Lives Matter” outfit as well. Lanthan was also the person who called out Ye to his face over the “slavery is a choice” comments.

I Had To Dip Lol — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

True Leaders Lead — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022



I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out. — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022

Black Lives Matter — Jaden (@jaden) October 3, 2022