Jason Lee Terminates Work Relationship With Kanye West; Disappointed In Rapper Over “White Lives Matter” Controversy

Jason Lee has decided to end his relationship with Kanye West in the midst of the rapper’s latest stunt – wearing a White Lives Matter shirt.

According to Page Six, the “Hollywood Unlocked” influencer decided to leave his post as the head of media and partnerships for West, not explicitly because of his erratic behavior, trouble with big brands like GAP and Adidas, nor because of his manic position on race.

He left to start another talk show.

He made the announcement amid all of the conversations about his former boss’ WLM shirt decision.

On his Instagram Story, he wrote, “Very humble and thankful to Ye for the opportunity to work with him, but that part of our relationship has come to an end.”

He spoke about his feelings on why West chose to wear the shirt, saying the artist is “gaslighting” people.

“I love Ye as a person, and I support free speech. But this is gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy. Not sure if he has any friends left to tell him but this is utterly disappointing,” Lee stated.

Adding, “I’m going to exercise free speech and say, nobody Black has ever said that white lives don’t matter. But when Black people do this it just screams the need for white validation.”

“Not to mention, adding Candace Owens to this photo is beyond reprehensible,” he wrote. “I understand he believes in her right to free speech, but her speech is typically embedded in self hate, a determination to promote white supremacy, and she lacks integrity.”

Lee, a proficient media person, stated, “This is sad.” Jason Lee was named Head of Media and Partnerships for Kanye in March of 2022.

Kanye West continued to stand on his position and said on his Story, “Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome.”