Kanye West Appoints Jason Lee Head Of Media & Partnerships

Kanye “Ye” West has traditionally had a love-hate relationship with the press. The Grammy winner is now working to build his own media empire by teaming with Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee.

Ye appointed Jason Lee as the Head of Media and Partnerships. Lee will oversee the delivery of all media content, provide insight for the operation and management of the media department, and streamline partnerships and networking efforts for Donda album creator.

The former Love & Hip Hop cast member also enlisted the full-service DKC to serve as Kanye West’s PR agency of record. DKC has offices based in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, DC, and Miami.

Earlier this year, Jason lee conducted an exclusive sit-down interview with West for Hollywood Unlocked. That video produced several viral clips on social media. It also collected more than 840,000 views on YouTube.

“After interviewing Ye for Hollywood Unlocked and partnering with him on the Future Brunch, it was clear we had a shared vision for leveling the media landscape, controlling our narratives, and investing in culture,” says Jason Lee. “I’m both humbled and honored to begin this journey with him and his team.”

Ye & Jason Lee Presented The Black-Centered Future Brunch

In February, Kanye West and Jason Lee met with entertainment industry insiders for the Future Brunch. The event focused on conversations about building equity and representation for Black media. Meta’s Michelle Mitchell moderated the discussion.

“Now we need to invest in Black media. God uses me as a vessel – we declare Black Future Month. The future – not the past,” stated West at the time. Lee added, “Today’s conversation with all of the most powerful Black people in media and Ye was a moment that will define an unstoppable movement.”

Kanye West’s announcement of Jason Lee’s new Head of Media position comes after Hollywood Unlocked was embroiled in an international controversy. The outlet reported that England’s Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 95 despite the Royal Family not confirming the monarch’s death.

After significant skepticism from mainstream media publications, Jason Lee essentially tripled down on the Hollywood Unlocked report. Lee insisted he had “never been wrong” and refused to retract the story. However, Lee later apologized to the Queen and the Royal Family for falsely reporting her death.