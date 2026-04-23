Brian McKnight Sues Tasha K, Marc Lamont Hill & Others Over Claims About Dying Son

Brian McKnight goes to war in court, claiming his ex-wife, son, and media figures orchestrated a money grab using his dying kid.

Brian McKnight is taking legal action against multiple parties he claims orchestrated a coordinated campaign to destroy his reputation and make money off false allegations.

The legendary R&B singer filed a lawsuit alleging his ex-wife Julie McKnight, his son Brian Jr., bloggers Marc Lamont Hill and Tasha K, and the New York Post launched what he describes as a “malicious character assassination” targeting his name and legacy.

The core of McKnight’s case centers on allegations that he abandoned his children and refused to tell his dying son Niko he loved him before Niko’s death.

McKnight characterizes this narrative as “shockingly dishonest” and “sensational but false,” claiming it was deliberately constructed and then amplified across media platforms and social media for financial gain.

According to TMZ, the lawsuit was obtained exclusively and details McKnight’s allegations against each defendant.

Beyond the claims about his final moments with Niko, McKnight also accuses Tasha K of spreading additional false statements online, including allegations that he was unfaithful and engaged in illegal conduct with a minor.

These claims, McKnight argues, have compounded the damage to his professional standing and personal relationships.

The singer maintains that the “relentless and persistent assault upon his character” left him no choice but to pursue legal remedies.

McKnight emphasizes that his reputation, career trajectory, and family relationships have all suffered significant harm as a result of what he characterizes as deliberate defamation.

He’s seeking monetary damages to address the impact of these allegations.

The case represents an escalation in the public dispute that has played out across interviews, social media, and entertainment news outlets over recent months.