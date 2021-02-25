Brit Rapper Lady Leshurr Was Offered A Huge Amount Of Cash To Diss Nicki Minaj

(AllHipHop News)
British rapper Lady Leshurr was offered $352,000 to call Nicki Minaj out on a diss track.
The “Queen’s Speech” star admits she couldn’t believe the record label offer but couldn’t take up the challenge – because she was such a fan of Nicki.
“I didn’t know Nicki Minaj then, we never spoke or anything like that,” Leshurr, who is currently starring in the British TV hit “Dancing On Ice” told the “Thanks A Million With Angela Scanlon” podcast. “I’d seen her journey and thought she was amazing.
“I’ve never been the type of person to pull another female down that’s doing their thing. That to me is so cringey. It turns my stomach thinking about it, because some people do that.
“I like to be in my own zone, in my own lane, minding my own business and doing what makes me happy, never trying to pull people down in the process.”
The rapper admits the deal made her cry, adding, “All I’d thought about was buying my mom a house and that would’ve been the right amount of money.”