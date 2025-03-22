British Drill Rapper DigDat Convicted Of “Savage” Attempted Murder In Drive-By Shooting

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DigDat, the British drill rapper, was found guilty of attempted murder and multiple firearms charges following a shooting in London in 2023.

DigDat faced justice Tuesday (March 19), as a jury at London’s Old Bailey found the British drill rapper guilty of attempted murder stemming from a violent drive-by shooting in London’s Notting Hill in November 2023

The 25-year-old artist, whose legal name is Nathan Tokosi, showed no visible emotion as the unanimous verdict was delivered, per BBC News.

Tokosi was behind the wheel of a stolen Audi when he fired at least six rounds toward another car, critically injuring 27-year-old Daniel Offei-Ntow.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his head, mouth and torso but miraculously survived after undergoing emergency surgery.

Detective Constable Hannah Forrest, part of the Metropolitan Police’s Specialist Crime South unit, described the incident.

“This was a savage attack, with the victim requiring emergency surgery after being shot in the body, mouth and head,” she explained. “The verdict in this case shows that this violent criminality will not be tolerated on London’s streets.”

The jury also convicted Tokosi on multiple firearms charges, including possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of ammunition without a valid firearms certificate.

Forrest emphasized Tokosi’s dangerous nature, noting, “Tokosi is a highly dangerous individual, who had – at the time of the shooting – only just been released from prison after serving time for a separate offense.”

Tokosi, originally from Deptford in southeast London, rose to prominence in 2018. His breakout single “Air Force” climbed to number 20 on the UK Singles Chart, boosted by a remix featuring fellow rappers Krept & Konan and K-Trap.

His debut album, “Ei8ht Mile,” released in January 2020, featured collaborations with notable artists including Aitch and D-Block Europe.

Sentencing for Tokosi has been postponed, with a date yet to be announced.