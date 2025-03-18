British Rap Star Wretch 32 Unveils “Home?” Album Release Date & New Single

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Wretch 32 has announced his deeply personal album Home?, alongside dropping a new single titled “Like Home,” featuring Teni.

Wretch 32 has announced a release date for his highly anticipated album Home?.

The British rap heavyweight announced the news in a heartfelt Instagram post Monday (March 17).

“Can’t believe I’m saying this,” he wrote, “but my 6th album Home? is available for pre-order now!!! Celebrating my 40th birthday recently put so much into perspective, I’m alive, I’m healthy & for just that im grateful….”

The album, Wretch 32’s seventh studio effort, is set for release May 2, and is a thoughtful exploration of his identity, legacy and roots. Accompanying the announcement, Wretch released a new single titled “Like Home,” featuring Teni.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Wretch 32 opened up about the themes driving Home? .

“I think the word that comes to mind is ‘displacement’,” he said, describing the project. “For anyone who feels like: ‘I’m here, but am I accepted here? Or am I just tolerated here?’ Anyone who is in the middle of that, this record is for you.”

“Home?” follows the rapper’s 2021 album, Little Big Man, and his powerful lead single “Black And British,” released last October, during Britain’s Black History Month.

The track, featuring Little Simz and Benjamin A.D., delves deep into the complexities surrounding the Black British experience, cultural identity, heritage and intergenerational trauma.

The song includes a sample featuring Wretch 32’s grandmother, Beverley Scott, from the 1988 documentary Scenes From The Farm.

The film captures the aftermath of the 1985 riots at Tottenham’s Broadwater Farm estate, sparked by the death of Cynthia Jarrett, an Afro-Caribbean woman who tragically died of heart failure amid a police search of her home.

In his Instagram post, Wretch 32 further expressed his deep connection to the album’s themes

“[Music] gave me purpose, it allowed me to release, to vent, to tell stories, our story & my own,’ he added. “Home? is just that, our story the Windrush story, the Immigreat story! If you’ve ever yearned to feel at home where you live I wrote this searching for mine with you in mind.️”