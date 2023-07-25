Britney Spears Co-Signs Cardi B Name-Dropping Her On “Put It On Da Floor Again”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Pop culture icon posts a new “dancing in the house” video.

Latto recruited a Hip Hop superstar for an official remix of her “Put It on da Floor” single. “Put It On Da Floor Again” arrived with a standout new verse from Cardi B which included a shoutout to Britney Spears.

“N####, cry for what? B####, these are Denim Tears. I’m sexy dancing in the house, I feel like Britney Spears,” raps Cardi B about the Pop music icon on the “Put It On Da Floor Again” track.

Britney Spears would regularly upload videos to her currently-deactivated Instagram account of herself dancing at home. On Monday evening, the “Toxic” singer went to Twitter to share her latest at-home vid.

That Twitter post by Britney Spears featured “Put It On Da Floor Again” as its musical soundtrack. Specifically, Spears, her partner Sam Asghari, and their dogs pose in front of the camera to Cardi B’s part of the song.

Cardi B: “I’m A Very Big Britney Spears Fan”

“Put It On Da Floor Again” reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Latto earned her second Top 20 hit after 2021’s “Big Energy” single. Cardi B scored her 20th entry in the Top 20 with the collaboration.

Britney Spears dominated the music industry during the peak of her career. The former Mickey Mouse Club star scored six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart between 1999 and 2011.

She also has fourteen Top 10 records on the Hot 100 in her discography, including her chart-topping hit “…Baby One More Time” from 1998. Spears recently teamed up with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am for “Mind Your Business.”

“I’m a very big Britney Spears fan,” Cardi B told Entertainment Tonight in 2019. When asked about Spears checking herself into a facility at the time to deal with stress, the native New Yorker also added, “I love you and I totally understand.”