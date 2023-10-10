Britney Spears Wants To Collab With Jay-Z On Remix Of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Issues”  

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears says she will be “redoing” Beyoncé’s “Daddy Issues” and has called on Jay-Z to add a verse to the remix.

While Plies has been thirsting after Britney Spears for months, the pop princess set her sights on another rapper for a dream collaboration.

The “Circus” singer shared her wish on Instagram Sunday (October 8), posting a video of her dancing to Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” with a proposal for Jay-Z. In the since-deleted video, Spears gyrates and twirls around wearing her signature low-rise panties while highlighting her bandaged finger.

“So many people have done remixes to my songs without my knowledge,” she penned in the caption. “So I guess it’s safe to say I will be redoing this song eventually !!!”

However, Britney Spears doesn’t want to cover the song alone; she wants a Jay-Z verse on her remix. “Just need to meet Jay-Z and add a rap to it,” she added. “What’s up ???”

Britney Spears says she would like to remix Beyoncé's “Daddy Lessons” with Jay-Z pic.twitter.com/5vGjeb9fsE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 9, 2023

While he is yet to publicly respond, Jay-Z is a fan, joining his wife Beyoncé at a Britney Spears concert in Las Vegas in 2013 and revealing ”Toxic” was his favorite song of hers in a Twitter Q&A in 2015.

Earlier this year, rumors of a potential Beyoncé and Britney collab surfaced. The “Cuff It” hitmaker asked Spears to appear in a music video, according to a Page Six report. However, the video never materialized.

Meanwhile, Plies continues to lose his mind over Spears, posting another one of her dancing videos on Instagram on Monday (October 9).

“Don’t Nobody Bother Me Today Ok!!!” he penned in the caption. “I Been Watching This Since Last Night!! My Lil ‘Purple Rain.’ Look How She Looking At Me!!!!”