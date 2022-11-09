Brittney Griner Moved To Russian Penal Colony And U.S. Embassy, Lawyers Don’t Know Where She Is

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Brittney Griner has been sent off to a Russian penal colony to serve out a 9-year prison sentence. But her lawyers have no clue where she is!

American professional basketball player Brittney Griner has been moved to a penal colony in Russia.

Griner was convicted of drug smuggling charges, sentenced to almost a decade of incarceration, and moved from a detention center outside of Moscow.

According to NPR, she was transported to the Russian penal colony, and her legal team has no idea where she is.

Griner’s legal team released a statement saying they don’t have the

details regarding her “exact current location or her final destination.”

Despite this, there is no alarm on their part. The lawyers said this is a “standard Russian procedure” and believe the Russian officials will give them and the U.S. Embassy information.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the White House believes this is a form of “sham justice” after Griner admitted to accidentally packing two vape cartridges in her rush to catch a flight.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement, “Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a minute too long.

“As the Administration continues to work tirelessly to secure her release,” she continued, “the President has directed the Administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.”