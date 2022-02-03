Broccoli City Festival Launches 4-Day Black Change Weekend, Wale Returns To Lineup

Broccoli City Music Festival, co-headlined by Ari Lennox and Summer Walker, will host a 4-day “call to action” to the Black community.

The Broccoli City Music Festival returns to DC this year after a two-year absence due to COVID restrictions. They revealed a star-studded line-up and the addition of a four-day BLK (Black) Change Weekend aimed at improving Black communities.

DC natives Ari Lennox, Wale, and Rico will perform in their hometown. Ari will co-headline the festival along with Summer Walker. Jeezy, 21 Savage, Gunna, and Lil Durk will also take to the stage at the RFK Stadium during the weekend of May 7/8.

The Broccoli City co-founder, Brandon McEachern, spoke on the significance of the event.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” said McEachern. “It will anchor BLK Change Weekend, which is poised to be one of the biggest calls to actions for our generation in the world. We’re bringing together community and business leaders to celebrate our culture and work together to provide Black communities, students and young professionals with equitable resources and opportunities.”

Furthermore, the Broccoli City website promises “BLK CHANGE WEEKEND – The largest annual weekend mobilizing young people, companies, and community organizations to create a more RACIALLY EQUITABLE world for black Millennials and Gen Z’ers.”

Black-owned social enterprise Broccoli City aims to “mobilize our community to celebrate and advance Black culture and communities.” Their mission is to “create innovative experiences and spaces that unapologetically celebrate Black culture.” They further intend to “provide the opportunities, education and resources needed to create meaningful Black change.”

The four-day event will include BroccoliCon and Career Expo, and a 5K run alongside the festival. Tickets are on sale now, starting at $129.50. 50 cents from each ticket sold goes to the Broccoli City Foundation.