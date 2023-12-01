Bronny James Cleared To Return To USC Basketball Team Following Cardiac Arrest

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

There is good news for the family of Bronny James and USC Trojans men’s basketball fans. The 19-year-old college freshman has been medically cleared to return to the team fully.

Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, suffered a cardiac arrest during a workout at the University of Southern California in July.

A congenital heart defect reportedly caused Bronny to collapse at the location. After being hospitalized for three days, the teenage athlete underwent a procedure to treat his CHD diagnosis.

“The James family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible medical team, the entire USC community, and especially the countless friends, family, and fans for their love and support. Fight On!” a James family spokesperson said in a statement.

LeBron James just said that if Bronny makes his USC debut on the same day the Lakers are playing, he’ll miss the Lakers game to attend Bronny’s game. He said he told his teammates on the flight over to OKC.



“Family over everything,” James said. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) December 1, 2023

LeBron James confirmed he will miss the Lakers game if the team plays on the same day as Bronny’s debut for USC. The Trojans play Gonzaga on Saturday, December 2. USC’s first home game takes place on December 10 against Long Beach State.

Bronny James’s 2023 senior year at California’s Sierra Canyon preparatory school included the guard making the McDonald’s All-American team. He reportedly considered attending Duke, Kentucky, Ohio State and Oregon before deciding on USC.

Following his medical scare, Bronny James appeared at Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” stop in Los Angeles. That August 21st show featured Bronny and LeBron escorting the Hip-Hop superstar to the stage in the Crypto.com Arena.