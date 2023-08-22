LeBron James & Bronny James Walk Out Drake At Los Angeles Show

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Watch the rap star, the sports star and the four-star recruit enter Crypto.com Arena.

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur Tour” rolled into Los Angeles on August 21. Four-time NBA champion LeBron James and his 18-year-old son Bronny James gave Drizzy an assist in the City of Angels.

LeBron and Bronny escorted Drake to the Crypto.com Arena stage on Tuesday night. Video of the moment went viral online as social media users reacted to the star-studded entrance.

The LA crowd expressed excitement to see the Los Angeles Lakers player and his basketball-playing offspring walk out with the OVO Sound leader. Drake signed fans’ autographs as LeBron and Bronny trailed behind him on the steps.

Last month, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California. His father thanked people for their support. On July 27, LeBron tweeted, “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone [is] doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love.”

The careers of Hip Hop superstar Drake and sports superstar LeBron James have been closely aligned since both celebrities broke out as generational talents. Drizzy and LBJ’s respective rises to the pinnacle of their professions cemented them as GOAT contenders.

James won his first NBA Championship in 2012 as a member of the Miami Heat’s “Big Three” with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. The following year, Drake took home his first Grammy Award for Take Care (Best Rap Album).

Drake collaborated with Lil Wayne, Eminem and Kanye West for the “Forever” posse cut. That 2009 song served as a single from the soundtrack to LeBron James’s More than a Game documentary. The “It’s All A Blur Tour” with 21 Savage continues in Los Angeles tonight (August 22).