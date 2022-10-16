Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Decided To Drop Out Of Grammy’s

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak aint worried about winning a Grammy. They didn’t even submit their album “An Evening with Silk Sonic” for consideration. Read more!

Silk Sonic stars Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will not submit their album An Evening with Silk Sonic for Grammy consideration.

Bruno revealed in a statement that the duo are not submitting the 2021 album to the Recording Academy to be considered for nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards.

“We truly put our all on this record, but Silk Sonic would like to gracefully, humbly, and most importantly, sexually, bow out of submitting our album this year,” he said. “We hope we can celebrate with everyone on a great year of music and partake in the party. Thank you for letting Silk Sonic thrive.”

Earlier this year, the duo won all the Grammy accolades they were nominated for with the album’s lead single, “Leave the Door Open,” with them taking home Song and Record of the Year as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

An Evening with Silk Sonic received rave reviews when it was released in November and was considered a top contender for Album of the Year at the 2023 ceremony.

“Andy and I, and everyone that worked on this project, won the moment the world responded to ‘Leave The Door Open.’ Everything else was just icing on the cake,” Mars continued. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform – not once but twice – and awarding us at last year’s ceremony. We’d be crazy to ask for anything more. Thank you to everyone that supported this project and championed it.”

The 2023 Grammy Awards will take place on February 5th at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.