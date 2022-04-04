Silk Sonic Celebrate “Clean Sweep” Winning 4 Grammys Including Record of the Year

Silk Sonic celebrated their “clean sweep” at the Grammy Awards in Vegas, winning all four categories they were nominated for.

Silk Sonic won four Grammys a little over a year after making their live debut at the awards show in March 2021.

The duo – Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak – won Record of the Year for their song “Leave the Door Open” at the Grammys on Sunday night (Apr. 3), beating off competition from ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and SZA, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, and Lil Nas X.

In addition, they collected the awards for Song of the Year and Best R&B Song for the hit single. Silk Sonic also tied for Best R&B performance with Jazmine Sullivan.

Silk Sonic Attempt To Stay Humble

Mars and .Paak proved as smooth as their songwriting abilities, sashaying to the stage to collect their win for Record of the Year. “We are really trying our hardest to remain humble at this point,” said. Paak. “But in the industry, we call that a clean sweep,” he continued, referring to the fact they won every Grammy they were nominated for. “Drinks is on Sink Sonic tonight,” he added after paying tribute to all the other nominees.

look at how they get up for the award 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/prtNx1jSeV — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) April 4, 2022

Silk Sonic opened the awards show with a casino-themed performance, delivering an electrifying medley. The pair wore outfits decked in playing card motifs in keeping with the new Las Vegas setting. They entertained the audience with a full band culminating in a rendition of “777,” appropriate for Sin City.

“We gonna tell you one time and one time only, Vegas: Get up,” Mars instructed the crowd. “Las Vegas, we hot … Silk Sonic, we hot.” Host Trevor Noah enjoyed the performance but had to issue a warning. “Man, that was amazing. Even if you don’t have a girlfriend, they just stole her from you,” he joked.

Bruno Mars can add these four to the 11 Grammy Awards he’s won in the past while .Paak has doubled his cache, adding another four to his trophy cabinet. Click here for a full list of the winners.