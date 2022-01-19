Silk Sonic Launching Las Vegas Residency In February

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced a Silk Sonic residency in Las Vegas featuring 13 dates at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater.

Silk Sonic is setting up shop in Las Vegas.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars announced a Vegas residency named after their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic on Tuesday (January 18). The duo will be performing at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas.

“THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!!” Anderson .Paak wrote on Instagram. “YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY! HIT THE LINK IN BIO AND GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!!!”

Bruno Mars added, “Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!”

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ residency is scheduled to begin on February 25. Silk Sonic is booked for 13 shows in Las Vegas with their final performance taking place on April 2, the night before the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The timing works out well for Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars since the 2022 Grammy Awards have been moved to Las Vegas. Silk Sonic has received Grammy nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.

Tickets for the residency go on sale to the general public on Friday (January 20). Presales are available now via Ticketmaster.