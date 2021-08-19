Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak Push Back Silk Sonic Album To 2022

The R&B partnership of Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, collectively known as Silk Sonic, scored a huge hit this year with “Leave the Door Open.” Their debut single peaked at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in April.

Many fans of Silk Sonic expected a full-length album would arrive by the end of 2021. However, the highly-anticipated studio LP will not be released until January 2022 at the earliest.

“We’re really in touch-up mode now,” said Bruno Mars in a recent cover story interview with Rolling Stone magazine. “We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more… grease.”

Anderson .Paak added, “Which could mean redoing the song from scratch!” According to Pitchfork, a representative for the group confirmed the project’s release date was pushed back to 2022.

.@silksonic appears on our latest cover. Inside @BrunoMars and @AndersonPaak's deep friendship, shared history of loss and occasionally obsessive quest for the perfect throwback sound.

Apparently, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak plan to drop more songs before An Evening With Silk Sonic lands on DSPs next year. The chart-topping “Leave the Door Open” was followed by “Skate” at the end of July.

“Skate” opened at #14 on the Hot 100 rankings before dropping down to #35 in its second week. The track’s official music video has amassed more than 35 million views on YouTube since its premiere on July 30.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak announced the creation of Silk Sonic back in February. Parliament-Funkadelic’s Bootsy Collins is listed as a “special guest host” for the An Evening With Silk Sonic album.