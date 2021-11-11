Bryson Tiller Announces Christmas EP

Bryson Tiller is scheduled to drop a new holiday EP called ‘A Different Christmas’ in November as fans wait on his ‘Serenity’ album.

Bryson Tiller is adding his name to the holiday music mix.

The multi-platinum selling singer has announced a new EP titled A Different Christmas. Bryson Tiller’s first-ever Christmas project is scheduled to drop on November 19.

“Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys,” he wrote via Twitter. “This one was really fun to make.”

He continued, “Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. A Different Christmas releases everywhere next Friday, Nov. 19th.”

Before we get into my next album, i wanted to share another special project i worked on for you guys. This one was really fun to make. Inspired by Bieber, Ariana, and by one of my loneliest holiday seasons ever.. “A Different Christmas” releases everywhere next Friday, Nov. 19th. pic.twitter.com/KLi8abcOhC — tiller (@brysontiller) November 10, 2021

Bryson Tiller’s upcoming holiday EP arrives a few weeks after his Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before mixtape, which dropped on Halloween. The Nightmare Before contains 13 tracks and serves as a sequel to 2011’s Killer Instinct.

Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before is a throwback to mixtapes featuring jacked beats. Bryson Tiller uses instrumentals from Outkast, Chris Brown, Normani and many more on the project.

A Different Christmas and Killer Instinct 2 are something to hold fans over while waiting for Bryson Tiller’s Serenity album. The Kentucky native’s fourth studio LP is due out in 2022. It’s expected to be a three-volume release with each section representing a different style: rap, pop and R&B.