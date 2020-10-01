(AllHipHop News)
Last night, Bryson Tiller hosted a listening session on Zoom for his fans. The singer-songwriter, also known as Pen Griffey, played records off his upcoming new album Anniversary.
One track, in particular, got a lot of attention online. Tiller teamed up with OVO superstar Drake for “Outta Time.” Of course, the song was leaked to the internet fairly quickly.
“Outta time. Thank you all,” tweeted Tiller at 10:41 last night. About half an hour earlier, he posted, “I wanna dedicate this new album to my granny. I love you and I promise I’ll take care of everything you left behind.”
Anniversary will be Byron Tiller’s first full-length album since 2017’s True to Self. He recently dropped a deluxe version of his debut studio LP, Trapsoul, with four additional tracks.
