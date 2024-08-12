Buju Banton Sparks Uproar After Slamming Afrobeats & Reggaeton Artists For Not Paying Homage

Buju Banton made waves online after making some bold comments about Afrobeats and Reggaeton.
The iconic Jamaican dancehall and reggae singer went viral on Sunday over his comment on the latest episode of Drink Champs. During the interview, Buju Banton shared his take on Afrobeats, criticizing artists for not paying home to Jamaican music. He also claimed the genre lacks substance and said the music does nothing to uplift and inspire people through times of hardship and struggle.
“Tell me one Afrobeats song that can uplift us,” he asked N.O.R.E. “Kenya is suffering; young men of Kenya are revolting. South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, you name it. But which of these Afrobeats songs can I relate to for a peace of mind, to tell me that I’m in the struggle, and we are gonna be better in the struggle. And even though it’s hard, we’re gonna overcome? Tell me.”
After critiquing Afrobeats, Buju Banton also went after Reggaeton, claiming its artists “stole” Jamaican culture.
“Listen, a lot of culture vultures out there,” Buju added. “We have sat and we have watched Reggaeton taking Reggae music. You have f##### with our music so hard and stolen our culture.”
While Buju insisted he wasn’t “knocking anybody,” he demanded his respect for reggae and dancehall culture.
“You don’t give us no respect m############, and you still expect us to kowtow and act like we take something from you?” he added. “This is the King’s music. Your music hall come and go, because it has nothing to do with soul; it has nothing to do with building energy.”
However, Buju Banton’s remarks were fiercely challenged online. Check out some of the reactions below.