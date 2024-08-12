Buju Banton Sparks Uproar After Slamming Afrobeats & Reggaeton Artists For Not Paying Homage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Buju Banton criticized Afrobeats and Reggaeton artists for not paying respect to dancehall and reggae music.

Buju Banton made waves online after making some bold comments about Afrobeats and Reggaeton.

The iconic Jamaican dancehall and reggae singer went viral on Sunday over his comment on the latest episode of Drink Champs. During the interview, Buju Banton shared his take on Afrobeats, criticizing artists for not paying home to Jamaican music. He also claimed the genre lacks substance and said the music does nothing to uplift and inspire people through times of hardship and struggle.

“Tell me one Afrobeats song that can uplift us,” he asked N.O.R.E. “Kenya is suffering; young men of Kenya are revolting. South Africa, Sudan, South Sudan, you name it. But which of these Afrobeats songs can I relate to for a peace of mind, to tell me that I’m in the struggle, and we are gonna be better in the struggle. And even though it’s hard, we’re gonna overcome? Tell me.”

Buju Banton criticises Afrobeats for having a lack of substance and says Afrobeat artists don’t aim to free Africa or make an impact pic.twitter.com/ZS8vudz0uR — TMC Music Connoisseur 🇯🇲 WATCH S2TIMES 🤩 (@MusicConnoisseu) August 11, 2024

After critiquing Afrobeats, Buju Banton also went after Reggaeton, claiming its artists “stole” Jamaican culture.

“Listen, a lot of culture vultures out there,” Buju added. “We have sat and we have watched Reggaeton taking Reggae music. You have f##### with our music so hard and stolen our culture.”

While Buju insisted he wasn’t “knocking anybody,” he demanded his respect for reggae and dancehall culture.

“You don’t give us no respect m############, and you still expect us to kowtow and act like we take something from you?” he added. “This is the King’s music. Your music hall come and go, because it has nothing to do with soul; it has nothing to do with building energy.”

However, Buju Banton’s remarks were fiercely challenged online. Check out some of the reactions below.

Buju Banton: Name one Afrobeats song that can uplift us?



Me: Here’s 20 that dropped this year…



1. Burna Boy – Higher

2. Yemi Alade & Ziggy Marley – Peace & Love

3. Wizard Chan – Demons & Angels

4. Show Dem Camp, The Cavemen, Nsikak David & Moelogo – Blessings

5. Ladipoe,… https://t.co/x3IoY2nmKI — gracey mae (@_graceymae) August 11, 2024

The Legendary Buju Banton was on drinks Champs & spoke about Afro beats but when he said i don't give a F🖕 about political parties? 🇰🇪 Gen Z what you did hasn't gone unnoticed and don't relent in fighting for good governance & a better Kenya. CC the whole of Africa & Amplify… pic.twitter.com/D4XvMUHZnS — Nonini 🇰🇪🇺🇲 (@Noninimgenge2ru) August 11, 2024

I watched Buju Banton’s interview with drink champs and i have a great deal of respect for him and his legacy but he said some very false things that further contribute to the division of people here in the diaspora .



There have been several Nigerian Jamaican collaborations so i… — Young Prince 🇳🇬🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@YoungPrince_) August 11, 2024

buju banto is a slick hater like ll cool j, it doesn’t sound mad at first but when you deep it it’s just plain hate — AGOSTINHO™️ ⚔️ (@agostinhozinga) August 11, 2024