Bun B’s Armed Robber Hit With Harsh Prison Sentence 5 Years After Violent Incident

Demonte Jackson pleaded guilty to invading Bun B’s home and holding a gun to the rapper’s wife’s head in 2019.

The man who broke into Bun B’s home and traumatized his wife Queenie was sentenced to decades in prison on Friday (June 7). A Texas judge handed down a 40-year sentence to Demonte Jackson for the 2019 incident, per multiple reports.

Bun B and his wife testified at Jackson’s sentencing hearing. Jackson pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

Jackson barged into Bun B’s home and put a gun to Queenie’s head in 2019. The UGK member grabbed a gun and ran down from upstairs after hearing his wife scream.

“I wanted to confront the person who put that fear in my wife’s voice when they forced their way into our home,” Bun B told the court. “She was very panicked in the moment. She was very panicked, she was borderline hysterical, and she just did not want me to go out that door and face the person with the gun.”

Bun B exchanged gunfire with Jackson, who was in the driver’s seat of a car in the rapper’s garage. Jackson fell out of the vehicle. The two started fighting.

Jackson was able to break free and flee the scene. Authorities found him suffering from a gunshot wound to his shoulder at a local hospital.

Bun B tearfully explained the violent encounter’s impact on his wife during his testimony.

“It still affects our life,” he said. “My wife had dealt with a lot of anxiety before … This was an entirely new traumatizing incident. It brought up a lot of older things … This is something that we still deal with to this day.”

He continued, “There are times when she gets closed off. She can’t communicate. And I just get so angry all [over] again because she didn’t deserve this. She didn’t ask for this.”

Queenie urged the court to send Jackson to prison. She wanted him to “see how it feels to get robbed of your freedom.”