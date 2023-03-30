Bun B Reacts To BigTyme Recordz Founder’s Death: “Without You There Would Be No UGK”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bun B mourned the death of BigTyme Recordz founder Russell Washington, the man who signed UGK and released their first EP.

BigTyme Recordz founder Russell Washington passed away, prompting Bun B to speak out on social media.

Bun B thanked Washington for giving UGK their first break in an Instagram post on Thursday (March 30). BigTyme signed Bun B and Pimp C in the early ‘90s. Washington’s label released The Southern Way, UGK’s debut EP, in 1992.

“Thank you Russell Washington for believing in 2 kids from Port Arthur with a dream to put their small town on the map,” Bun B wrote. “We did that and way more than we ever could’ve imagined. Without you there would be no UGK as we know it and for that I’m eternally grateful. You and Pimp chill out up there until I see y’all again. UGK and Bigtyme for life!”

Bun B and Pimp C later signed with Jive Records, releasing their Too Hard To Swallow album in 1992. UGK’s first studio LP featured songs that originally appeared on The Southern Way.

Washington’s label also played a key role in the career of DJ Screw. BigTyme helped DJ Screw reach audiences outside of Houston by releasing the influential artist’s 3 ‘N The Mornin’ compilations.

BigTyme’s other notable artists included several members of the South Park Coalition. Point Blank, PSK-13, Ice Lord and 20-2-Life dropped projects with the help of Washington.