Bun B Launches Inaugural Trill Burgers Brick-And-Mortar Store In Houston 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bun B had hungry diners wrapped around the block waiting to get a taste of the award-winning burgers at Wednesday’s launch.

Six months after unveiling his plans for Trill Burgers’ new permanent home Bun B has opened his first brick brick-and-mortar location in Houston.

After launching in 2021 as a truck and pop-up experience, on Wednesday (Jun. 7), Bun B invited patrons into the 3,236-square-foot outlet. The queue wrapped around the block with hungry diners eager to sample Trill Burgers‘ award-winning patties.

“It’s been a dream for us, and it’s actually coming true,” the UGK legend said while announcing the store. “It’s been our sole goal to open up an establishment where we can serve you guys Trill Burgers consistently at a high level on a daily basis. And now we’re ready to do it. We are now officially open for business, ready to serve you.”

Last year Trill Burgers were crowned the nation’s best hamburger in Good Morning America’s “Best in America” competition. The saucy OG Trill Burger earned a victory in the “United States of Burgers” competition to claim the title. The Hip-Hop pioneer also nabbed the Golden Burger Trophy and a $10,000 check.

Bun B explained why he ventured into the food industry saying, “It’s great for me to have a good passion to put behind purpose. For years, rap music and recording was my passion, but now I’m looking to transition into different things. Food is the perfect place for me.”

“These burgers are the perfect way for me to come into the culinary industry, and I can’t wait for the world to have a Trill Burger,” he continued.