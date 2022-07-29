Bun B’s Trill OG Burger Wins The Title Of The Best Hamburger In America

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bun B is celebrating now that his Trill OG Burger has officially been named the best burger in America by Good Morning America! Read more!

Bun B’s new Trill Burgers is celebrating now that it has been named the nation’s best hamburger in Good Morning America’s “Best in America” competition.

The rapper’s brand, which opened as a series of pop-up shops in 2021, competed in the “United States of Burgers” competition with the saucy OG Trill Burger.

Bun discussed his journey to GMA, saying, “It’s great for me to have a good passion to put behind purpose. For years, rap music and recording was my passion, but now I’m looking to transition into different things. Food is the perfect place for me.”

“These burgers are the perfect way for me to come into the culinary industry, and I can’t wait for the world to have a Trill Burger,” he continued.

Bun B, one of the members of the pioneering Southern Hip-Hop group UGK, went head-to-head with Burger-Chan, another Houston hometown hero, but ultimately the rapper’s Trill OG Burger came out on top.

The rapper walked away with the Golden Burger Trophy and a $10,000 check.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, the “In my Trunk” emcee partnered with California-based restaurateur Andy Nguyen and Sticky’s Chicken owners Patsy and Benson Vivares to create the griddle-cooked, thin beef patty cheeseburger.

“When @BunB, @NickScurfield, and I spoke about creating a burger concept last year. We had no idea where this journey would take us. Wanting to bring something new to Houston. And excitement to the community….can imagine what we’re setting ourselves up for next??? We’ll have to see,” Andy Nguyen said on IG.

When they launched, their goal was to rock the market, and it seems like they have hit the mark.