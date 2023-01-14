Bun B Says JAY-Z Had The First Million Dollar Video … But Was He Right?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

UGK legend didn’t consider some of the mega videos that came before 1999.

Southern rap legend and historian Bun B says JAY-Z was the first Hip-Hop artist to break the seven-figure bankroll to make a video.

While interviewing on The Residency Podcast, the UGK rapper said Hove was the first rapper to have a visual for a single, which back then really drove the hit record, which was over $1 million. It was for the song, “Big Pimpin.”

He said while rap videos had maxed over $1 million before— The 1996 Fugees’ $1.3 million “Ready or Not” comes to mind— he said the 1999 single that he and Pimp C hopped on and made an instant classic was the very first to get the big check from the gate.

“This was the first million-dollar budgeted rap video ever,” The Trill Burger founder said. “Now, rap videos had budgets that went over that [and] ended up costing a million dollars but blocked one million dollars just for this music video.”

Adding, “I had never seen anything like it. It was the first rap video I think on ‘Making a Video’ on MTV. It accelerated so quickly, and then within I wanna say three months it was the number one record on the planet.”

“Big Pimpin” was a huge marketing bill but was not before and definitely did not cost more than Diddy’s “Victory” single. That video cost approximately $2,500,000, which with the factor in the inflation rate of 2.39% per year for the 26 years between 1997 and today, would be about $4.6 million.