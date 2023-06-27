Bun B Dedicates Special Trill Burgers Meal Combo To Screwed Up Click’s Big Pokey

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

All of the proceeds from this special one day offering will go to his family.

Ask Bun B—they do everything bigger in Texas, including paying tributes to local icons. The rapper-turned-entrepreneur is dedicating a special meal to a recently fallen fellow rapper, Big Pokey.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, the rap community is still in mourning after the sudden death of the Houston recording artist. The Screwed Up Click OG died on Saturday (June 17) at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital at age 45.

His friend and colleague, Bun B—founding member of UGK and the owner of Trill Burgers—has pledged to offer an exclusive Big Pokey meal on June 27. This one-day-only special will mean a lot to his fans, as it’s the title of his epic freestyle from his time with the late DJ Screw. Not only did the song include Big Pokey, but it also had verses from Big Moe, De Mo, Yungstar, Key-C, Kay-Luv and Haircut Joe.

Bun B made the announcement on his Instagram, saying, “We @trillburgers have partnered with @exoticpop to honor @sucbigpokey on June 27 by presenting the Big Pokey meal! Order a Triple OG meal(beef or vegan) and pair it with the Big Pokey Exotic Pop Peach Soda and we will donate all profits to his family. And for ONE DAY ONLY, you can get BACON on your Big Pokey meal! Only for the Sensei! #RIPBigPokey.”