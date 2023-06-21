Big Pokey’s Autopsy Fails To Determine Cause Of Death

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

It could be months before anyone knows what killed the Screwed Up Click founder.

The rap world is still mourning the death of Texas rapper Big Pokey. According to Fox 4 Beaumont, authorities are trying to figure out his cause of death but so far, they’ve come up empty.

As previously reported by AllHipHop, the Screwed Up Click OG artist died on Saturday (June 17) at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital at age 45. His death came shortly after he passed out at Pour 09 Bar during a performance. When he fell, a video shows someone rushing to his aid, although the clip sparked outrage among his fans.

An autopsy was performed, but the results yielded no definitive answers for the family or the state, with Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam III stating it showed no pathological cause of death.

As a result, Gillam says the results will be sent over to a lab in Dallas that will conduct a toxicology test that might not be available for the public in months.

Screwed Up Click was formed in the ’90s. The group’s debut album, Blockbleeders, was released in May 1999 via Straight Profit Records. Shortly after Big Pokey’s death, Bun B encouraged all of his fans to stream his music, including his latest album Sensei, which he released in 2021.

“Let’s get on all the streaming platforms and make this the number one album in the country today,” Bun B wrote. “Jump on @youtube @spotify @applemusic @tidal @pandora and anywhere else for the legend @sucbigpokey today. Let’s send his family a message that we loved him! Long Live Big Pokey!”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Big Pokey’s loved ones.