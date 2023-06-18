Screwed Up Click’s Big Pokey Dead At 45—Graphic Video Appears To Show Last Moment

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

In a graphic video making the rounds online, Big Pokey is rapping to a crowd at the Pour 09 Bar when he suddenly collapses. Someone rushes to his aid as he lays on the ground then the video cuts off.

Sad news out of Houston, Texas. According to the Houston Chronicle, Big Pokey—an original member of the Screwed Up Click—has died at age 45. In a graphic video making the rounds online, Big Pokey is rapping to a crowd at the Pour 09 Bar when he suddenly collapses. Someone rushes to his aid as he lays on the ground then the video cuts off. The video sparked outrage among his fans, prompting at least one site to issue a statement.

“Out of respect for the family/friends & fans of Milton ‘Big Pokey’ Powell, Music Monopoly has removed the video posted of his last performance,” the post read. “Houston community…stay strong. #OneLove.”

As mentioned, Big Pokey was mid-performance when he suffered some type of medical emergency. Social media is blowing up with condolences. Bun B, another Houston native, shared his thoughts on Big Pokey’s death shortly after getting the news.

“I wasn’t ready for this,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “One of the most naturally talented artists in the city. Low key, humble mountain of a man who moved with honor and respect. He was easy to love and hard to hate. He’d pull up, do what he had to do and head home. One of the pillars of our city. If heart of gold was a person. Iconic member of the SUC. There will never be another and will be missed dearly. We love and honor you Sensei. Rest in heaven.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtodhTSu0CV/?hl=en

Screwed Up Click was formed in the ’90s. The group’s debut album, Blockbleeders, was released in May 1999 via Straight Profit Records. Bun B encouraged all of his fans to stream his music, including his latest album, Sensei, which he released in 2021.

“Let’s get on all the streaming platforms and make this the number one album in the country today,” Bun B wrote. “Jump on @youtube @spotify @applemusic @tidal @pandora and anywhere else for the legend @sucbigpokey today. Let’s send his family a message that we loved him! Long Live Big Pokey!”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to Big Pokey’s loved ones.