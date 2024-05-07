Joe Biden Campaign Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria” To Diss Donald Trump

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake has expanded beyond Hip-Hop culture. The viral battle is now part of the 2024 United States presidential race involving President Joe Biden and Republican hopeful Donald Trump.
On April 30, Kendrick Lamar released a Drake diss track titled “euphoria,” which dominated several streaming platforms and is projected to reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. It debuted at No. 11 on the chart.
The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign tried to harness the energy around “euphoria” to diss their political opponent. The @BidenHQ social media accounts posted a video trolling Donald Trump using Lamar’s record as the soundtrack.
“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social,” the text reads in the Biden-Harris video.
Kendrick Lamar has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump in his lyrics. On Isaiah Rashad’s 2016 track “Wat’s Wrong,” K. Dot says, “Might stay in the Trump Tower for one week/Spray paint all the walls and smoke weed/F### them and f### y’all and f### me.”
In addition, Kendrick took a shot at the then-president on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4.” He rapped, “Donald Trump is a chump/Know how we feel, punk/Tell him that God’s coming/And Russia needs a replay button, y’all up to somethin’.”