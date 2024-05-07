Joe Biden Campaign Uses Kendrick Lamar’s “euphoria” To Diss Donald Trump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The president’s team flips the hit record on social media.

Kendrick Lamar’s beef with Drake has expanded beyond Hip-Hop culture. The viral battle is now part of the 2024 United States presidential race involving President Joe Biden and Republican hopeful Donald Trump.

On April 30, Kendrick Lamar released a Drake diss track titled “euphoria,” which dominated several streaming platforms and is projected to reach the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100. It debuted at No. 11 on the chart.

The Joe Biden-Kamala Harris campaign tried to harness the energy around “euphoria” to diss their political opponent. The @BidenHQ social media accounts posted a video trolling Donald Trump using Lamar’s record as the soundtrack.

“It’s always been about love and hate, now let me say I’m the biggest hater. I hate the way that you walk over women’s rights, the way that you talk about immigrants. I hate the way that you dress, I hate the way that you sneak diss on truth social,” the text reads in the Biden-Harris video.

Kendrick Lamar has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump in his lyrics. On Isaiah Rashad’s 2016 track “Wat’s Wrong,” K. Dot says, “Might stay in the Trump Tower for one week/Spray paint all the walls and smoke weed/F### them and f### y’all and f### me.”

In addition, Kendrick took a shot at the then-president on 2017’s “The Heart Part 4.” He rapped, “Donald Trump is a chump/Know how we feel, punk/Tell him that God’s coming/And Russia needs a replay button, y’all up to somethin’.”