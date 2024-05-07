Rihanna Reveals Real Reason She Missed Met Gala Following Pregnancy Rumors

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rihanna typically attends the Met Gala, which is why fans started to baselessly speculate about her absence.

Rihanna did not attend the 2024 Met Gala, leading to wild speculation about her being pregnant again on Monday (May 6). The singer debunked the rumors by disclosing the actual reason for her absence in a message to a fan.

“Biiitch! It’s a stomach flu, you already know the disaster this is, luckily won’t be for too long,” she wrote. “Maybe something I ate or someone I was in contact with in Miami. Thanks for checking on me.”

Rihanna and her boo A$AP Rocky spent the weekend in Miami ahead of the 2024 Met Gala. Rocky hosted a Puma pop-up shop on Saturday (May 4).

The Met Gala provided Rihanna with a platform to wear elaborate outfits in the past, but she was planning to show a bit of restraint this year. Last month, she discussed what she intended to wear to the Met Gala at a Fenty Beauty event.

“I’m actually just keeping it real simple this year,” she told Extra. “Very simple… I think it’s gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I’m gonna do with that.”

She added, “Very simple-ish… compared to everything I’ve ever done. I’m showing up for dinner! Shout out to Anna Wintour.”

Rihanna fans love to scrutinize her actions and words for any hint of her next move. Skipping the Met Gala set off alarms for many of her loyal supporters, who assumed something big must have happened to make her miss the annual event.

The stomach flu sidelining Rihanna was not enough to stop fans from thinking she got pregnant again. Social media was filled with people claiming the flu was just a cover story to explain her absence from the 2024 Met Gala.