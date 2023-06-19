Lil Flip Mourns Screwed Up Click Member Big Pokey With R.I.P. Song

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Lil Flip dropped a tribute to fellow Screwed Up Click member Big Pokey, who passed away in Texas on June 18.

Screwed Up Click’s Lil Flip coped with the death of his friend Big Pokey by hitting the studio.

Lil Flip released a new song titled “R.I.P. Big Pokey” after the passing of his fellow S.U.C. member, who died on Sunday (June 18). The Freestyle King rapped over DJ Screw’s “June 27th” to honor Big Pokey.

“I never thought I’d have to make a ‘R.I.P. Pokey’ song/Man, I got the news last night when I was heading home,” Lil Flip said to open the song.

The Houston rap stalwart discussed his bond with Big Pokey and detailed the history of the late rapper. Lil Flip’s song reiterated many of the same sentiments from his Instagram post and encouraged the S.U.C. to come together after the loss of another member.

“DAMN,” Lil Flip wrote. “I DEFINITELY DID NOT EXPECT THIS #RIPBIGPOKEY. U ALWAYS WOULD SEE ME AND TELL ME HOW PROUD. U WAS OF ME! U NEVER EVER DID ANY FAKE S### OR SWITCHED SIDES. U ALWAYS STAYED SOLID!! #SCREWLUV WE GO MISS U BRO FRFR!! #SUC4LIFE #RESTEASY. FATHERS DAY WILL NEVER BE THE SAME.”

Various members of the Houston Hip-hop scene paid their respects to Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell. The 45-year-old rapper died after collapsing on stage in Beaumont, Texas.