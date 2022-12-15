Bun B’s Trill Burgers Gets New Home

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper Bun B’s Trill Burger food brand will have its first brick-and-mortar location in Houston. Read more!

Bun B., one of Texas’ most iconic voices in Hip-Hop, is continuing to rock the fast-food world with his hit burger outfit, Trill Burgers.

The award-winning burger has conquered food festivals and competitions, and now, right in time for Christmas, about to reach another milestone. The tasty smashed patties will be available in a new permanent home after getting its start as a truck and pop-up experience.

Bun revealed that Trill Burgers will now occupy its first brick-and-mortar establishment at the former James Coney Island location at 3607 S Shepherd Drive in Houston.

The artist made the announcement on his Instagram.

Bun B said in a statement, “It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one.”

“We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible,” he continued. “I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

A Trill Burger comes in both beef and vegan options.

The double patty burger is complete with cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and Trill sauce on a Martin’s potato bun.

Now, fans can just pop up and get one when they are in town.