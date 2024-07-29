Burna Boy Shocks Fans With Surprise New Album Announcement 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Burna Boy fans won’t have long to wait for his new album after the self-proclaimed “African Giant” made a shock announcement.

Burna Boy fans are in for a treat after the Nigerian artist announced he is dropping a new album.

On Monday morning (July 29) the Afrobeats star stunned fans with the announcement his seventh studio album is set to arrive in just hours. He took to X (Twitter) to share the surprise with his followers.

“Album dropping 12am,” Burna Boy wrote, without adding any further details.

Album dropping 12am. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) July 29, 2024

His latest single “Higher” could be included on the project. Released last month, the track made Spotify history as the biggest debut solo song by an African artist.

The album announcement came after Burna Boy was going viral on social media following a concert mishap. A video circulating online shows the self-proclaimed African Giant taking a tumble onstage while performing his global hit “Last Last.”

Burna Boy attempts to step off the stage towards the crowd but loses his balance while stepping on a piece of stage equipment. However, ever the professional, he kept the mic in hand and barely skipped a beat, continuing to perform as his crew helped him back to his feet.

Fans playfully roasted Burna Boy over the blunder, with one likening the fall to something out of The Flintstones.

“Yabba dabba doo ass fall,” they wrote.

Yabba dabba doo ass fall https://t.co/gHaHHNo91m — Brandon (@Benito_D3l_Toro) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, Burna Boy’s new album will arrive less than a week after he celebrated the five-year anniversary of his critically acclaimed album African Giant. The project earned him his first Grammy in the Best World Music Album category.

He marked the anniversary with a special concert in London in partnership with YouTube.