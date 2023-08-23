Burna Boy Facing Backlash For Claiming Afrobeats Lacks Substance

Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter Burna Boy is facing criticism for comments he made in a recent interview about Afrobeats.
According to the “Last Last” hitmaker, Afrobeats is devoid of any substance because the artists popularizing the genre lack life experience.
“Half of them … 90% of them, have almost no real-life experiences that they can understand,” he explained in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
Burna Boy also characterized the wildly popular genre as music about “nothing,” that fails to portray the realities of life and the “essence” of the artist.
“That’s why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music, or Afrobeats, as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything. It’s just a great time, an amazing time. But at the end of the day, life isn’t an amazing time,” he stated.
Burna Boy believes “Music should be the essence of the artist,” and their music “should be a window for you to see some of that essence.” Check out the clip below.
His comments garnered a varied response online, with fans divided by the Grammy-Award winner claims.
Burna boy needs to apologize to Africans for talking down on Afrobeats,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.
“This is very bad,” wrote another. “In as much as we love your crafts and what you do, we won’t let you down talk AfroBeats just like that.”
One person advised Burna Boy to “curb your selfish motives and hubris, and speak with nuance or not speak at all.”
However, other supporters agreed with Burna Boy’s claims that Afrobeats lacked substance.
Watch the interview below and check out some more reactions at the end of the page.