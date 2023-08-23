Burna Boy Facing Backlash For Claiming Afrobeats Lacks Substance

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Burna Boy had some Afrobeats fans outraged after claiming the wildly popular genre is music about “literally nothing.”

Nigerian superstar singer/songwriter Burna Boy is facing criticism for comments he made in a recent interview about Afrobeats.

According to the “Last Last” hitmaker, Afrobeats is devoid of any substance because the artists popularizing the genre lack life experience.

“Half of them … 90% of them, have almost no real-life experiences that they can understand,” he explained in a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Burna Boy also characterized the wildly popular genre as music about “nothing,” that fails to portray the realities of life and the “essence” of the artist.

“That’s why you hear most Nigerian music, African Music, or Afrobeats, as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. There is no substance to it, like nobody is talking about anything. It’s just a great time, an amazing time. But at the end of the day, life isn’t an amazing time,” he stated.

Burna Boy believes “Music should be the essence of the artist,” and their music “should be a window for you to see some of that essence.” Check out the clip below.

Burna Boy speaks on AfroBeats as a genre

“… AfroBeats as people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing. there’s no substance to it — like, nobody is talking about anything in it. it’s just a great time.” pic.twitter.com/rfzOtCaZZY — benny. (@benny7gg) August 22, 2023

His comments garnered a varied response online, with fans divided by the Grammy-Award winner claims.

Burna boy needs to apologize to Africans for talking down on Afrobeats,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user.

Burna boy needs to apologize to Africans for talking down on Afrobeats. — Funny Man (@mrfunny____) August 23, 2023

“This is very bad,” wrote another. “In as much as we love your crafts and what you do, we won’t let you down talk AfroBeats just like that.”

"AfroBeat as you people call it is mostly about nothing" – Burna Boy.



This is very bad. In as much as we love your crafts and what you do, we won't let you down talk AfroBeats just like that. pic.twitter.com/EFRIj0LQRC — Kevin Eze (@xclusive_pikin) August 23, 2023

One person advised Burna Boy to “curb your selfish motives and hubris, and speak with nuance or not speak at all.”

As a superstar and a representative of any movement, Burna gotta curb your selfish motives and hubris, and speak with nuance or not speak at all.

The world is watching and your words can make or break that movement. The greats don’t shut the door behind them, they leave it open. — Motolani 'Idan' Alake (@OneMotolani) August 23, 2023

However, other supporters agreed with Burna Boy’s claims that Afrobeats lacked substance.

Watch the interview below and check out some more reactions at the end of the page.

Burna Boy singlehandedly revived the album culture, he releases albums almost annually and they said he was too desperate. he took the stairs and went straight to the top and he has the best catalogue in the game. now almost everyone are attempting to be doing so too.



Burna Boy… pic.twitter.com/sONS0OUYtY — benny. (@benny7gg) August 23, 2023

Afrobeats music with substance 🖐️🖐️



Pls can someone tell me what Burna boy is doing here?



pic.twitter.com/PMirsR1JzA — Khaleed 💸 (@KhaleedSZN) August 22, 2023

How can you say Burna Boy is a beneficiary of Afrobeats success? HOW???

Afrobeats as a genre has benefited more from Burna Boy global domination and success. Burna Boy has not in any way benefited from Afrobeats. You look back at his journey from way back to where he is now,… — Wîñço (@Winco_3) August 23, 2023

Burna boy : Afrobeats lack susbstance



Burna boy on Last last : “I Dey port harcourt when dem k!ll Soboma” inside a supposed break up song



He’s really referring to himself — jahboi (@jah_boy01) August 22, 2023