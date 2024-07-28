Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional Over Hollywood Walk of Fame Announcement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The class of 2025 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame will also include notable names like Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda, among others.

Busta Rhymes will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025, an announcement that prompted an emotional reaction from the Hip-Hop legend. His excitement was palpable as he reflected on the significance of the honor.

“I’m not gonna lie, it was probably one of the most prestigious moments, one of the most emotional moments, one of the most dream come true moments,” he told Variety. “It’s really one of the things you never think you’ll ever get.”

In an industry where countless legendary artists have gone their entire careers without receiving such accolades, Busta’s recognition stands out. The “Touch It” hitmaker pointed out that many influential figures have never received accolades like a Grammy or MTV Award.

“There are incredible icons in this world that have never gotten a Grammy, they’ve never gotten an MTV Award,” he added. “They’ve never gotten a Hollywood star. They’ve never been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. And they could’ve lived to be 90 years old and still never got it. They could have been professionally recording for 70 years and still never got it.”

The 52-year-old, whose real name is Trevor Smith, has charted a career marked by artistic achievement and popular success. Despite 12 Grammy nominations and 16 nods from the MTV Video Music Awards, victories in these categories have eluded him.

The upcoming honor is a particularly poignant moment in his career, as Busta acknowledges he’s in a prosperous phase of his life.

“It’s just such a profound moment for me, when I still am at a stage in my life where I am on an upswing of business, upswing of creativity, an upswing of happiness and upswing of joy. I’m probably in the best place in my life.”

The class of 2025 for the Hollywood Walk of Fame will also include notable names like Keith Urban, Green Day, Prince, Jessica Chastain, Colin Farrell and Jane Fonda, among others.