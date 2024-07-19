Pusha T, Busta Rhymes, D Smoke & More Send Blxst Love And Support Following Home Burglary

It’s good to know Blxst isn’t going through this alone.

Blxst is speaking out after a burglary occurred at his home, disturbing and frightening his family and causing him to feel helplessly frustrated while touring abroad.

In a recent emotional Instagram post, recording artist Blxst shared security camera footage of that his home being burglarized while his family occupied it as he’s on the other side of the country. Though the video was black and white, three men can clearly be seen breaching a rear patio glass door at Blxst’s home before gaining entry inside.

It’s unclear how long the men were inside, however the minute-long video does capture their exit, showing the assailants running out of the home with a few sacks of unknown property they presumably took while inside. In the caption of the post he shared, Blxst vented his anger with the burglary suspects, remarking on the harrowing fashion he was alerted of the incident in the process.

“The level of strength it take to not crash out rn smh,” Blxst started off. “Imagine being across the country away from my family during one of the heights of my career & waking up to my son face timing at 4am saying ‘I think bad guys are in the house,’” he wrote, expressing the shock and helplessness he felt.

Blxst then highlighted the emotional toll the burglary has taken on him while also calling on his fans and supporters to keep his family in their prayers.

“Words can’t express the frustration & the emptiness in my heart and soul not being able to be there to protect my boys,” he said. “God know my heart… why play with mine? I take pride in being humble and pure but to be honest idk who to trust.”

Despite the ordeal, he expressed gratitude that his family was safe: “I’m just glad my family good overall. Thank GOD I’m in position to go to war and willing to die behind mine… PRAY FOR MY FAMILY.”

In the comments section of the original post Blxst shared, countless artists from E-40 and Ty Dolla $ign and Jason Martin (Problem), to Busta Rhymes and Pusha T, and more, showed their support for Blxst as he continues to process the stressful incident.

“The Blessings don’t stop King,” Busta wrote in his comment.

Pusha T shared Blxst’s frustrations over the incident, adding, “I can’t imagine…” while the “Never Enough” vocalist’s fellow Los Angeles native D Smoke offered words of encouragement in his coment, writing, “Prayers up bro.”

Unfortunately, Blxst is not alone in experiencing such a traumatic event. In recent years, several high-profile recording artists and celebrities have been targeted by burglars. Rapper Drake had his Los Angeles home broken into while he was on tour, with the intruder making off with valuable items. Similarly, Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s mansion was targeted, though the thieves were caught before they could steal anything significant.

Additionally, last month, Marlon Wayans spoke out after two intruders entered his home late at night through a rear window in a robbery attempt that was discovered when employees arrived in the morning and found the place ransacked. Marlon shared a similar post on Instagram after the fact, addressing the “ROBBERS and OTHERS” in the caption of the post with a PSA.

“I am the WRONG N* to ROB. Save your energy,” Marlon wrote. “Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead. Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s### is too heavy!!!

“You want to carry all that b#######? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own s### valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better [target] thank you and love you… still.”

Watch the post above to see the harrowing video of the home invasion.