Marlon Wayans Sends PSA To Robbers After Burglary: “Pick A Better Target” 

Marlon Wayans is addressing the burglary at his LA home last Saturday, revealing the thieves didn’t get away with much.

Marlon Wayans is speaking out after his Los Angeles home was burglarized while his brother Keenen Ivory Wayans slept.

The break-in reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (June 29) after two intruders entered the property through a rear window. Keenan heard a noise but dismissed it and went back to sleep, per TMZ. According to law enforcement sources, the robbery was discovered when employees arrived in the morning and found the place ransacked.

On Thursday (July 4), Marlon Wayans downplayed the incident in a video thanking fans for their concern.

“They didn’t really get much,” he said of the burglars. “‘Cause I don’t own s###. The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So unless you’re gonna put that s### on a truck and drag it away, then yeah man, you did well.”

Joking that even his gold ring is “fake,” Wayans amusingly suggested potential thieves “Go down the block. There’s a lot of flashy n##### out there.”

The comic also shared a PSA to “ROBBERS and OTHERS” in the caption.

“I am the WRONG N***** to ROB. Save your energy,” he wrote. “Sorry, i live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need a jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead. Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions, s### is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that b#######? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own s### valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better [target] thank you and love you… still.”