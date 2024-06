Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Marlon Wayans got candid about his personal life in a recent interview with PEOPLE.

The comedic actor, who’s now 51 years old, says adventurous sex has become less appealing with age. As he explained, “I don’t need all the circus act. I so appreciate simple stuff. Missionary — it’s great. I don’t need to swing from ceilings and twist up nothing, because after we’re done, I can just go right to sleep.”

But it doesn’t seem to bother Wayans at all. He added, “I really enjoy being this age. I’m just a lot more focused on the energy I put on a stage. If I got time for anything else, God bless me.”

Wayans was in a romantic relationship with Angela Zackery from 1992 to 2013 that produced two children. He also has another child with Brittany Moreland. Although he’s never been married, he confessed he’s open to it these days.

“I never wanted to get married,” he explained. “I didn’t want to get divorced. I don’t know if I was ready for marriage, and now I’m 51, and you get to this part in your life where you’re like, ‘Yeah, I don’t need to go to a club.’ I won’t say no, put it that way. If it’s when it’s right, sure. I’m not in a rush. I think sometimes you go through these things to find you, and I know exactly who I am. You just got to find the right fit.”

Meanwhile, Wayans has continued his successful acting career but shot down the rumor White Chicks 2 was in the works last May.

Wayans and his brother, Shawn, starred in the original 2004 comedy. Fans of the film have been hoping the Wayans brothers would reprise their roles in a sequel. A fan-made poster caught his attention and Wayans quickly tok t Instagram to address it, saying, “Not true… AT ALL!”