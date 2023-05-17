Marlon Wayans Addresses Rumors About ‘White Chicks 2’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nearly two decades ago, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans starred in the 2004 comedy White Chicks. Fans of the film have been hoping the Wayans brothers would reprise their roles in a sequel.

White Chicks grossed more than $113 million at the worldwide box office and $70 million domestically. The cast included Jaime King, Busy Philipps, Jennifer Carpenter, Jessica Cauffiel, Brittany Daniel, and Terry Crews.

Marlon Wayans has now made it clear White Chicks 2 will not premiere in any movie theaters any time soon. The 50-year-old comedian/actor addressed the rumors of another White Chicks on his Instagram page.

“Not true… AT ALL!” wrote Marlon Wayans in an Instagram caption. That concise message from the former Howard University student accompanied an apparent fan-made White Chicks 2 movie poster.

Last year, Marlon Wayans also essentially shot down the idea of making a second White Chicks. He told GQ, “Everybody says, ‘Do a White Chicks 2.’ I’m like, ‘F### yourself. You do a White Chicks 2. I’m doing Black-man movies.'”

However, Marlon seemed more open to creating White Chicks 2 while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast last month. The recurring actor in Peacock’s Bel-Air drama series also mentioned his Scary Movie slasher parody film series.

“If we do White Chicks 2, it gotta be me and Shawn,” said Marlon Wayans. The Air cast member added, “We’ll see. I don’t throw that into the universe because I don’t control it. But I would do a White Chicks 2. I think that and a return to the Scary Movie franchise.”