Busta Rhymes Honored By New York State Assembly; New Music “Coming Soon”

The New York State Assembly recognized Busta Rhymes for his outstanding contribution to rap music on Monday (September 25). According to News 12 New York, the honor was part of its Hip-Hop 50 celebration and the governing body paused to give tribute to one of the state’s most gifted artists.

A News 12 anchor was on deck for the ceremony and revealed Busta had something cooking, saying, “Get ready for some good music from Busta Rhymes coming soon.”

The chart-topper, who was originally in the group Leaders of the New School, boasts 11 studio albums and countless accolades. Bus-A-Bus, Chuck D, Fat Joe, Method Man, French Montana and Rick Ross, recently lent their voices to a campaign advocating for affordable and equitable health care for all Americans. As reported by AllHipHop.com, Fat Joe has been at the forefront of this movement. The MCs linked with the organization Power to the Patients and dropped a public service announcement on Friday (September 22).

Busta Rhymes, like the leader he is, kicked it off. As reported by PEOPLE, the video was strategically dropped to hit right before the healthcare transparency bills votes on Capitol Hill.

The hope was to leverage their voices to get politicians to force the national medical, healthcare and insurance industries to be fair with pricing, especially for the poor and vulnerable.

The first goal is to have hospitals and insurance companies actually post the real prices for their services, prescriptions, procedures, etc.

“Today we confront a healthcare system that’s been rigged against all of us,” they say in the video. “Hospitals force patients to sign contracts for services without ever showing us actual prices. Stifling competition. Overcharging without accountability and we can’t pay. These same contracts allow them to take everything we own.

“Creating so much fear that millions and millions of Americans refuse to enter a hospital. Our health and our lives at stake. This is an American humanitarian crisis. We demand prices and transparency in healthcare.”