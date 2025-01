Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Funky +1 icon tells AllHipHop it’s all thanks to Kid Capri.

Busta Rhymes was elated to finally cross paths with MC Sha-Rock, who’s credited as the first female MC.

In a video posted to Sha-Rock’s Instagram account, Busta Rhymes praises Sha-Rock repeatedly, calling her an “icon” and “legendary.” He then asks, “Why your skin look so beautiful?” to which she says, “Hip-Hop, baby!”

Sha-Rock also tells him she’s been trying to connect with him for years, then mentions her Rock the Bells radio show with Grandmaster Caz. Bus-A-Bus eyes widen and he says, “Caz my brother. I am Caz’s son.” Like a G, she then asks him to do a drop for the show and he happily obliges.

“It was an honor meeting Busta Rhymes for the first time on the Rock The Bells Cruise,” MC Sha-Rock tells AllHipHop. “Busta Rhymes had just finished his performance. I was standing next to Kid Capri and said to him, ‘I’ve never met Busta Rhymes.’ He said, ‘Stop lying.’ I said, ‘No serious.’

“I said to Kid Capri, ‘Can you make the formal introduction?’ He said, ‘You’re Sha-Rock. Cut through all of the people that was waiting to take pictures with Busta.’ I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ Kid Capri took me to Busta and made the introduction—and the rest is history. I’ve always had mad respect for Busta. I’ve always considered him a true MC as well as a perfectionist in his stage showmanship.”

MC Sha-Rock, often referred to as the “Mother of Hip-Hop,” was a member of the pioneering group Funky 4 + 1. She was the first female MC to perform on national television, appearing on Saturday Night Live in 1981.

Sha-Rock broke barriers in a male-dominated industry and set the stage for future female rappers. Her contributions to Hip-Hop culture helped define its early sound and spirit, making her a crucial part of the genre’s history and evolution, something Busta Rhymes clearly respects.

Busta Rhymes, meanwhile, emerged as a member of Leaders of the New School in the early 1990s and quickly established himself as a standout talent with his distinctive voice and intricate wordplay.

After appearing in A Tribe Called Quest’s “Scenario” video in 1991, his solo career skyrocketed with hits like “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check,” “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” and “Break Ya Neck.”

Over the years, he’s evolved into a cultural icon, collaborating with legendary artists across multiple genres while maintaining his signature style. More recently, (woo hah!) he got his health in check, dropping an impressive 64 pounds. He celebrated the milestone with a shirtless selfie, which he posted to Instagram along with a nod to Slick Rick.

“THE BLESSINGS DON’T STOP,” he wrote in the caption. “SO WE WON’T EVER STOP!! NEVVVVVERRRRR!!! GRAND RISING DON’T BLOCK YOUR BLESSINGS AND BE GREAT PEOPLE!!

“‘WENT TO THE BATHROOM TO WASH UP, PUT SOME SOAP ON MY FACE AND MY HAND UPON A CUP. AND SAID A, MIRROR MIRROR IN THE WALL, WHO IS THE TOP CHOICE OF THEM ALL?! IT WAS A RUBBLE DUBBLE 5 MINUTES IT LASTED, THE MOREOR SAID YOU ARE YOU CONCEITED BASTARD!!” ( IN MY @therulernyc VOICE).'”