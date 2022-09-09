Busta Rhymes Named BMI Icon At 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion was also one of the night’s big winners.

Broadcast Music, Inc. presented the 2022 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards at LIV Nightclub Miami Beach earlier this week. Hip Hop legend Busta Rhymes was honored that night.

Busta Rhymes received the BMI Icon award. The organization honored the When Disaster Strikes… album creator for his “indelible and unique influence” on the music industry.

“We’re all blessed with this gift. It’s one thing to identify with the gift, it’s another thing to believe in it once you identify with it,” said Busta Rhymes. “The most beautiful part about it is I earned this… I’ve never been celebrated as an icon before, but I never had to question whether I was one.”

Busta Rhymes also performed a melody of his biggest songs at the ceremony. The 50-year-old emcee ran through records such as “Break Ya Neck,” “Scenario,” and “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See.”

In addition, Megan Thee Stallion and Christopher “YC” Pearson tied as Songwriter Of The Year at this year’s BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards. Producer Of The Year went to D’Mile.

Megan Thee Stallion won Songwriter Of The Year for “Body,” “Cry Baby” and “Thot S###.” YC’s work on “Back in Blood,” “Time Today” and “Wockesha” earned him the songwriter award.

“Peaches” – written by Daniel Caesar, GIVĒON, Bernard “HARV” Harvey, Luis Manuel Martinez Jr. (Shndō), and Andrew Watt – won Song Of The Year. Sony Music Publishing picked up BMI’s R&B/Hip-Hop Publisher Of The Year.