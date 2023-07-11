Busta Rhymes Congratulates Nems On Deal With Goliath/Virgin Records

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The man known as Gorilla Nems has signed with Eminem’s manager, Goliath, and Virgin Records. Check out Busta Rhymes make the big video announcement.

Nems, one of the most celebrated rappers out of New York, is the latest artist to join the Shady Records family. Nems made the revelation to AllHipHop exclusively though a text message to company CEO, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur.

Nems has been on a steady climb since striking platinum with his 2021 song “Bing Bong.” He’s managed to carve out a unique space and place in Hip-Hop, thanks in large part because of his ability to leverage social media.

That pivot has allowed him to open retail stores, sell merch and launch other business opportunities. He’s even acting in a reading for a play helmed by Brooklyn legend Masta Ace.

Busta said, “Congratulations…godfather Gorilla Nems, Brooklyn’s own, the mayor of Coney Island, my beloved, Mr. F##k Ya Life has signed to Shady / Goliath / Virgin.” In the video clip, Busta jokes about the rapper hitting a different tax bracket with the deal.

Known as “The Mayor of Coney Island,” Nems has become a staple in New York City. An accomplished battle rapper, he effectively survived by sheer brute force and continuing a legacy of hardcore Brooklyn MCs.