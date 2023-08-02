Busta Rhymes Recalls Wild Story About Tupac Shakur Choking Audio Engineer

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes watched Tupac Shakur choke a sound guy after Leaders of the New School showed up late for a soundcheck.

Busta Rhymes remembered a time when Tupac Shakur went a little overboard to defend Leaders of the New School at a college show in the ‘90s. The Leaders of the New School member detailed how Tupac ended up choking an audio engineer in an interview with Men’s Health.

“We doing a college show somewhere on the West Coast, and Digital Underground, [Tupac] was still with them,” Busta explained. “We get to the soundcheck late, so the sound man was kind of turning off the equipment and was like, “Y’all kind of missed your window for the soundcheck.’ Pac goes to the sound man ‘cause he hears the sound man trying to tell us we ain’t gonna get the soundcheck today, we late. Tupac starts choking this m###########.”

Leaders of the New School intervened, fearing Tupac would get them kicked off the show. Tupac justified his actions, calling the group “legends” even though they had only released one album at the time.

“[Tupac said], ‘You not gonna disrespect m############ Leaders of the New School, m###########,” Busta recalled. “We ain’t asking for none of this. So, we grabbing Pac like, ‘Stop, B! You gonna f### around and not even get us the opportunity to perform. You gonna f### up the whole bag.’ [He said], ‘Man, f### that! They can’t be disrespecting y’all. Y’all legends.’ We one album deep. He calling us legends.”

Busta told his story about Tupac a few weeks after an unexpected development in the late rapper’s murder investigation. More than 25 years after the murder, police conducted a search of a Nevada home connected to Keefe D in July.

Keefe D is the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the man considered to be the prime suspect in Tupac’s 1996 murder. Anderson died in an unrelated shooting in 1998. Police collected bullets, computers, documents and more in their search of Keefe D’s home. Cops did not announce any charges against Keefe D.

Listen to more of Busta Rhymes’ stories below.