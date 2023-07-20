Tupac Shakur Murder Investigation: Police Find Bullets, Computers & More In Keefe D Search

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur’s long-dormant murder case suddenly gained new life when a police conducted search of a Nevada home in July 2023.

Police collected potential evidence in their search of a home linked to Keefe D, the uncle of the prime suspect in Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder.

Investigators conducted their search of a home in Henderson, Nevada on Monday (July 17). According to the Associated Press, police found several .40-caliber bullets at the residence.

Cops took the bullets, a cellphone, a hard drive and multiple computers from the home. They also collected copies of a Vibe magazine featuring Tupac and Keefe D’s memoir Compton Street Legend.

Tupac was shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He died at a local hospital on September 13, 1996.

A gang member named Orlando Anderson was long considered the prime suspect in Tupac’s murder. Anderson died in an unrelated shooting in 1998.

Anderson’s uncle Keefe D, whose real name is Duane Davis, claimed to be “one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing” in the 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend.

Keefe D said he was in the vehicle with the shooter. He implicated his nephew but did not explicitly identify the gunman in the 2018 documentary series Death Row Chronicles.

Tupac’s murder has officially remained unsolved for more than 25 years. Nevada has no statute of limitations in homicide cases.