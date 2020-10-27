Busta Rhymes Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Louis Farrakhan & More For ‘E.L.E. 2’ Album

By : / Categories : News / October 27, 2020

Check out the full tracklist which features old school legends mixed with new school heavyweights.

(AllHipHop News) 

Brooklyn emcee Busta Rhymes is ready to return with his first studio LP in 11 years. Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is scheduled to arrive this Friday, October 30.

The sequel to 1998’s E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front made headlines in August when comedic icon Chris Rock announced the arrival of the forthcoming album. Rock also shows up on the official E.L.E. 2 tracklist.

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is filled with several other high-profile guests too. Busta recruited Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Old Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, and more for the project.

In addition, Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan is listed as a feature on the title track. A new “Fire Trailer” for E.L.E. 2, which quotes the biblical scripture Revelation 13:17-18 before showing New York City being destroyed, landed on YouTube this week.

