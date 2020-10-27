Busta Rhymes Recruits Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Louis Farrakhan & More For ‘E.L.E. 2’ Album

(AllHipHop News)
Brooklyn emcee Busta Rhymes is ready to return with his first studio LP in 11 years. Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is scheduled to arrive this Friday, October 30.
The sequel to 1998’s E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front made headlines in August when comedic icon Chris Rock announced the arrival of the forthcoming album. Rock also shows up on the official E.L.E. 2 tracklist.
Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God is filled with several other high-profile guests too. Busta recruited Rakim, Pete Rock, M.O.P., Bell Biv Devoe, Old Dirty Bastard, Q-Tip, Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Rapsody, Mariah Carey, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige, and more for the project.
In addition, Nation of Islam leader Minister Louis Farrakhan is listed as a feature on the title track. A new “Fire Trailer” for E.L.E. 2, which quotes the biblical scripture Revelation 13:17-18 before showing New York City being destroyed, landed on YouTube this week.