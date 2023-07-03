Busta Rhymes Reveals Pharrell And Swizz Beatz Played Pivotal Role In “Fixing” Him 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes credits Pharrell and Swizz Beatz with helping him make some “very serious changes” during a really rough phase of his life.

Busta Rhymes has recently been racking up the accolades for his decades-long career, but the Hip-Hop legend says none of his recent success would have been possible if it wasn’t for the help of a couple of his peers.

During a candid new interview with Apple Music’s Ebro, Busta Rhymes revealed how Pharrell Williams and Swizz Beatz helped him through a rough patch in his life. He shared his gratitude for “the incredible music” and friendship he shares with Pharell, who he called a god, but revealed he’s ultimately thankful that the multihyphenate can get through to him when nobody else can.

“There’s been some times in the last four-five years where I needed to make some changes that was very serious changes, personally and professionally,” he explained.

While he didn’t specify what he had going on in his life, he thanked Pharrell and Swizz Beatz for their role in getting him back on track.

“I became so complacent in this space that it was starting to harm me,” he explained. “And I needed to talk to somebody and try to help get a navigation to help me reach to the destination that I needed to reach to get up out of that and get back to my happiness and my peace of mind.

“Pharrell and Swizz very specifically in this area of my life, in this time of my life, were just the two people that I was able to trust with my most vulnerable space.”

Busta Rhymes then acknowledged the significance of his relationship with Pharrell and Swizz. “Not only did I trust [them] with the truth, them n##### helped fix Bus Rhymes,” he added. Watch the interview below.

It’s not just his peace of mind the duo has assisted him with. Back in May, Swizz Beatz revealed he was producing Busta Rhymes’s forthcoming album alongside fellow superproducers Pharrell and Timbaland. “Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE,” declared Swizz.