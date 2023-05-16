Busta Rhymes Confirms New Album, Produced By Swizz Beatz, Pharrell, And Timbaland 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Busta Rhymes promises to “shift the culture” with his new album, co-produced by a legendary quartet of beat makers.

After a stellar career spanning over three decades, Busta Rhymes is showing no signs of slowing down, confirming a new culture-shifting album is on the way.

Grammy Award-winning super producer Swizz Beatz confirmed the news during a “Busta Rhymes appreciation post” on Instagram Sunday (May 14).

Swizz paid tribute to the New York legend declaring he’s been “kicking ass since” since the 80s when Busta Rhymes began his rap career as a founder member of Leaders of the New School.

“It’s 2023 my bro got all new deals, all new music coming out,” Swizz shared in his homage video. “I just want to take the time to say that I appreciate my brother Busta Rhymes for his longevity, his distinctive style voice. I wish everybody a long career like Busta Rhymes. He’s the biggest deal.”

He also shouted out Bus-A-Bus for “headlining every major festival, tour, show in 2023,” including guest appearances with Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige within the span of a week.

“Wait til you hear this new music this man got,” Swizz added before confirming he’s co-producing Busta’s upcoming album alongside some of Hip-Hop’s biggest producers. Check out the video below.

Busta Rhymes Declares “We Ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!!”

Busta Rhymes confirmed the news, taking to the comments section to thank Swizz while promising to “shift the culture.”

“I Guess it’s Time!!!! You let the cat out the bag huh King???!!!!! SWWWWWIIIZZZYYYY!!! I love you and appreciate beyond description King!! Our years of friendship and being brothers cannot be described in words!!” Busta began. “Wait till they hear how we are going to SHIFT THE CULTURE with this album Executive Produced my you @timbaland @pharrell & myself King!! It’s been an incredible process doing this every step of the way with you Kings and we ain’t Stoppin’ NO TIME SOON!! I’m a leave it at that!! Maximum love King!! Y’all better start rethinking all types a s###!! 🤯”