Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Claim To Own 100% Of ‘Verzuz’

The Verzuz music series has been back in the news in recent days thanks to rumors of a Sean “Diddy” Combs vs Jermaine Dupri headlining event. Verzuz founders Swizz Beatz and Timbaland recently spoke about the state of the brand.

Legendary music producers Timothy “Timbaland” Mosley and Kasseem “Swizz Beatz” Dean launched Verzuz in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hits-for-hits presentations grew from an Instagram Live streaming experience to live performances featuring numerous Hip Hop and R&B acts.

After showcasing Verzuz on Instagram and then Apple Music, Swizz and Timbo took the show to the Triller platform. That business relationship with Triller resulted in a legal battle that eventually ended with a settlement.

It appeared Verzuz was in an uncertain state of limbo since the summer of 2022. According to Timbaland and Swizz Beatz, more matchups are on the way. The two creators also claimed to own 100% of the company.

Swizz Beatz Teases Quarantine-Era Verzuz Rematches In Front Of Full Live Crowds

“When we come back, which is soon, the way we do it to them this time – season three, the return of the V,” said Swizz Beatz while talking with Timbaland on Instagram Live. The Poison album creator hinted at rematches like Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott in front of a full arena audience.

He added, “Verzuz is still 100 percent Black-owned. 50 percent on the top of your screen, and 50 percent on the bottom of your screen. Tim and Swizz, that’s who own Verzuz. In case you ain’t know… It was built for the people, and it will stay with the people. And we love everybody.”

Fans have been fantasy-booking potential Verzuz battles like Usher vs Chris Brown, Lil Kim vs Nicki Minaj, OutKast vs A Tribe Called Quest, and 50 Cent vs Lil Wayne. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Diddy vs Jermaine Dupri will take place later this year in New York City’s iconic Madison Square Garden.